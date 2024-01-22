Envisioning Rube Goldberg Machines From Different Materials

We love a Rube Goldberg machine, with its overly-complex design to solve a simple problem. There’s something charming about unnecessary steps taken to achieve something straightforward.
We wanted to explore what these contraptions would look like, made out of various materials. Using DALL-E, we created a series of minimalist yet striking homages to Rube Goldberg, out of materials like pasta, denim, granite, and LEGO.
Which ones are most successful, visually? What materials are we forgetting?
