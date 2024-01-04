Minimalist Rube Goldberg Contraptions With Simple Outcomes

The promise of Rube Goldberg contraptions is to make the simple impossibly complex and intricate, for maximum thrill and enjoyment.

British artist Kyle Bean, along with photographer Jonathan Knowles and and Art Director Lauren Catten have a fun series of modern, minimalist Rube Goldberg contraptions, with simple tasks and titles like Time, Tea, Sandwich, and Clean.

The clean simplicity of the design allows for still images to convey the complex movements and chain of events that will take place. The series is called Complex Simplicity, via DesignBoom:

