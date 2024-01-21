Burt’s Bees X Hidden Valley Ranch Is The Collaboration We Didn’t Ask For

Are we intrigued by this unlikely and entirely unnecessary collaboration? Yes.

Do we want to apply ranch dressing-flavored lip balm to our lips? That would be a no…..?

Honestly, we find this collaboration unexpected and somewhat charming, but will probably not take part. Burt’s Bees teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch is more publicity and silly marketing than anything, though there are indeed ranch dressing aficionados who will immediately swoop in on this.

The collaboration is sold out at the moment, though we’re told it is coming back for another round.

Flavors include: Hidden Valley Ranch​, Crunchy Celery​, Fresh Carrot​, and Buffalo Sauce. Need we remind people that lip balm is not for eating?

