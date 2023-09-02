With the passing of Jimmy Buffett, we thought it’d be appropriate to send him off with recipes for one of his signatures, the margarita. On top of it being one of the most popular cocktails in the world, it’s also emblematic of Jimmy Buffett’s permanent-vacation spirit.

Here are five Margarita recipes in honor of Jimmy Buffett and his classic song “Margaritaville.” These recipes offer a variety of flavors to transport you to a tropical paradise:

1. Classic Margarita:

Ingredients:

– 2 oz Tequila

– 1 oz Triple sec (orange liqueur)

– 1 oz Fresh lime juice

– 1/2 oz Simple syrup (adjust to taste)

– Ice

– Salt (for rimming the glass)

– Lime wheel (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Rim a margarita glass with salt by running a lime wedge around the rim and dipping it in salt.

2. Fill the glass with ice.

3. In a shaker, combine tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and simple syrup.

4. Shake well and strain into the prepared glass.

5. Garnish with a lime wheel.

2. Strawberry Margarita:

Ingredients:

– 2 oz Tequila

– 1 oz Triple sec

– 1 oz Fresh lime juice

– 1/2 oz Strawberry puree

– 1/2 oz Simple syrup

– Ice

– Fresh strawberries (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine tequila, triple sec, lime juice, strawberry puree, and simple syrup with ice.

2. Blend until smooth.

3. Pour into a margarita glass.

4. Garnish with fresh strawberries.

3. Coconut Margarita:

Ingredients:

– 2 oz Tequila

– 1 oz Coconut cream

– 1 oz Fresh lime juice

– 1/2 oz Triple sec

– Ice

– Shredded coconut (for rimming the glass)

– Lime wheel (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Rim a margarita glass with shredded coconut.

2. Fill the glass with ice.

3. In a shaker, combine tequila, coconut cream, lime juice, and triple sec.

4. Shake well and strain into the prepared glass.

5. Garnish with a lime wheel.



4. Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita:

Ingredients:

– 2 oz Tequila

– 1 oz Pineapple juice

– 1 oz Fresh lime juice

– 1/2 oz Triple sec

– 1-2 slices Jalapeño (adjust to taste)

– Ice

– Pineapple wedge and jalapeño slice (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a shaker, muddle the jalapeño slices.

2. Add tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and triple sec to the shaker.

3. Shake well with ice.

4. Strain into a margarita glass filled with ice.

5. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a jalapeño slice.

5. Blue Margarita:

Ingredients:

– 2 oz Tequila

– 1 oz Blue Curacao

– 1 oz Fresh lime juice

– 1/2 oz Triple sec

– Ice

– Lime twist or blueberries (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Fill a margarita glass with ice.

2. In a shaker, combine tequila, Blue Curacao, lime juice, and triple sec.

3. Shake well and strain into the glass.

4. Garnish with a lime twist or a few blueberries.

These Margarita recipes capture the spirit of Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” and are perfect for enjoying with friends while listening to his music. Cheers to a tropical escape!

