These days when you see an image on the internet, it’s hard to know how much of it is real, and how much has been manipulated afterward.We find this series by Barcelona-based photographer Jordi Puig fascinating, for the way it shows the making-of, and the payoff shot. Using very simple yet effective techniques, he’s able to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary and special ones.

We especially like the use of alphabet pasta and simple rolled paper around the lens that make for amazing captures. Via Design You Trust: