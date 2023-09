Who knew deep fried LEGO bricks could look so tasty? This impressive animation by Hypno Motion shows the ‘battering and frying’ of a chicken leg, all done with LEGO, in stop-motion.

The steps are spot on, with the chicken leg being dunked in batter and then into a pot of realistically boiling oil, all made with frantic yellow LEGOs.

Love of LEGO? See more of our LEGO posts here!

Like this: Like Loading...