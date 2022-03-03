Flea’s LA Hilltop Compound is Striking, and it’s For Sale

It pays to be a bassist, it seems. Well, one of the most well-known bassists in the world, perhaps. Michael Balzary, better known as Flea, is the bassist for The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and has made a name for himself in music, movies, and pop culture.

He also has a good eye for architecture, purchasing this impressive hilltop compound in Los Angeles in 2018.

Comprised of an authentic Richard Neutra home (originally designed for the architect’s secretary), and a geometric home added in 2008, the property is one of the most unique we’ve seen, and we love the details of the Neutra house, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, and a bear valley stone fireplace.

The 2008 geometric home on the property is also noteworthy, with a stunning penny-tile bathroom, clever courtyard spaces, and additional sweeping views of the valley below. It was designed by award winning architect Michael Maltzan. Flea also commissioned Maltzan to build a small redwood cabin on the property, making it even more eccentric and lovely.

The property is now on the market for just under $10 Million from Compass Realty.