Floating in Space, for Eight Full Hours

Animator Don Mupasi has a mesmerizing video of an astronaut floating in space-like water, in stunning 4K resolution. The surreal scene is striking enough on its own. But it plays for a mind-bending eight hours straight, in a sort of surrealist endurance loop. Accompanied by appropriately trippy and ethereal music, the video is vivid and memorable, the glowing waves filled with stars and nebulas, with our astronaut bobbing up and down.

And NFT of this work recently sold at auction for nearly $70,000.

“A visual combining two things the leave in awe everytime I think about them, the depth of the oceans below and vastness of space above.”