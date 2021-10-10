Contemporary Glass Sculptures by Kelly Witmer Embrace Abstract Forms

October 10, 2021 0 Comments

We’ve never seen art quite like that of Kelly Witmer’s before.  Her contemporary glass sculptures are uniquely encased in a ceramic shell, allowing the orb-like glass to poke through, almost like the yolk of an egg. This particular series combines 15 such forms, arranged on a wall to create a lovely effect.

Witmer’s art spans a kaleidoscope of colors and forms, and she has mastered the marriage of glass and ceramic, creating a style all her own.

See more of her vibrant and lovely work on her website, and Instagram. One-of-a-kind pieces available for purchase as well.

Images used with artist’s permission. 

 

