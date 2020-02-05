Impossible Injuries by Romain Laurent

February 5, 2020 One Comment

In a really fun and creative project from designer Romain Laurent, people on the street get into impossible trip-ups and accidents, with perspective and physics playing a fascinating and hilarious role.  A purely personal project, it’s clear Laurent has a lot of fun dreaming up and creating this work.  We especially like the way we’re given the dramatic trip-up, and then a photo of the reaction. Entitled In Depth, via Behance:

