Larger Than Life Summer Ice Cream Adventures

Photographer Erin Sullivan is back to her miniature work, this time exploring the delicious world of ice cream. In collaboration with Salt and Straw ice cream, we see characters on adventures through mountains and rivers of creamy deliciousness.

It’s part of Salt and Straw’s Backyard Camping series of flavors, which include:

Buttermilk Pancakes, Bacon & Eggs , Huckleberry Cast Iron Corn Bread , and Salted Hazelnut Praline S’mores.

You can mail order frozen pints right to your door, or just take part in the visual adventure that these miniatures transport you to.