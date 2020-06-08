Adventures in Quarantine Miniatures

When a travel photographer gets quarantined for months on end, real cabin fever sets in, and they’ve got to get creative. That’s the case with Erin Sullivan, who runs the website Erin Outdoors. Her long stint inside has led to a project called Our Great Indoors, which is an exploration of miniatures, set amongst creatively staged foods and household items.
We love the way miniatures can transform you and your perspective, using ordinary items. Take a journey below through a broccoli forest, a snowy rosemary woods, and an aquamarine lake lined with asparagus trees. Via MyModernMet:
Thanks for the comment, we’d love to walk in a broccoli forest, haha….
Any of you tried to make miniatures?
Waww those are amazing. Such a creative idea
Wow! Amazing creativity. <3