Mr. Go Brings Robot-Made Pizza to the Streets of Rome

Romans eat a lot of pizza. Often several times a week. But a pizza vending machine, with on-demand pizzas made by a robot? Some say it’s a step too far.

Massimo Bucolo is a self made entrepreneur who is betting that the pizza lovers of Rome will give his machine a chance, which makes a pizza from scratch in just three minutes.

The contraption is as easy as ordering from a vending machine, but then the robotic movement kicks into gear, mixing flour and water, pressing the dough, and firing it.

For about five euros, you have a hot fresh pizza in the amount of time it takes to put your shoes on. And though there has been some grumbling about the absurdity of Bucolo’s creation, we applaud the ingenuity. 🍕

