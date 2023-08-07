Meet the Kākāpō, an Endangered Flightless Parrot That Smells Good, and Looks Like a Muppet

Leave it to Australia and New Zealand for having the most fabulous, unusual, and rare species anywhere.

Today we’re looking (in wonder) at the Kākāpō, a large flightless parrot, which is also called the Owl Parrot. It is large and heavy, has brilliant green feathers, blue feet, and supposedly smells nice as well. What!?

The unique characteristics continue, as this is not only the heaviest parrot in the world, at up to 9 pounds, but also one of only two nocturnal parrots found anywhere. Though the Kākāpō cannot fly, it’s a strong climber, using its large feet to grab trunks and branches. It has owl-style forward facing eyes

Not only that, but it’s also one of the longest living birds in the world, with a potential lifespan of 100 years.

These remarkable creatures show us the unique way animals evolved on New Zealand’s remote islands, including flightlessness, diet, and longevity.

Kākāpōs are known for their endearing and quirky personalities. They are friendly, curious, and sometimes even display a fondness for human companionship. They’re also known for their distinct musty-sweet odor, which is described as smelling like papaya or honey. Plodding around the ground, they have a low-frequency mating ‘boom’ that can travel several kilometers.

Sadly, the kākāpō is critically endangered, with the total known population of living individuals of only 248 as of 2023. There are numerous groups working on conservation for this special bird, including keeping them from introduced predators, and loss of habitat.

“Kākāpō are large, ground-dwelling, flightless parrots that were once widespread across New Zealand but hunted to near extinction. Thanks to highly specialised conservation efforts, these unique birds are slowly bouncing back.” – Natural History Museum UK

Like this: Like Loading...