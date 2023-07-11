fbpx

Photographing Madagascar’s Amazing Reptiles and Amphibians

Madagascar is home to some amazing endemic species, including many types of chameleons, lizards and frogs. Indeed, the chameleon is endemic to Madagascar, and they are quite the amazing anima.The island nation is rapidly losing its natural habitat, but is still home to some of the most special animals and landforms on the planet.
Photographer Ben Simon Rehn shows these beautiful creatures in rich color and detail. The level of skill it took to capture these images is truly impressive.  Via Colossal:
Photos © Copyright Ben Simon Rehn.ben-simon-rehn-1ben-simon-rehn-2ben-simon-rehn-3ben-simon-rehn-4ben-simon-rehn-5ben-simon-rehn-6

