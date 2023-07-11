Photographing Madagascar’s Amazing Reptiles and Amphibians

Madagascar is home to some amazing endemic species, including many types of chameleons, lizards and frogs. Indeed, the chameleon is endemic to Madagascar, and they are quite the amazing anima.The island nation is rapidly losing its natural habitat, but is still home to some of the most special animals and landforms on the planet. Photographer Ben Simon Rehn shows these beautiful creatures in rich color and detail. The level of skill it took to capture these images is truly impressive. Via Colossal: Photos © Copyright Ben Simon Rehn. Share Moss and Fog!Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Related TopicsBen Simon RehnchameleonMadagascar Moss And Fog A beautifully curated visual design and inspiration blog. www.mossandfog.com Previous Article Animated GIF DIY How To Can You Convert a Video to a Photo? July 11, 2023Moss And Fog View Post You May Also Like View Post Architecture Design Future Travel Expressive Home in Costa Rica Has Feathers Like a Tropical Bird Moss And FogJuly 10, 2023 View Post Animals Art Birds Nature Photography Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards Moss And FogJuly 6, 2023 View Post 3D Architecture Design Future Technology Travel MGM’s Massive New Sphere Showing Off Its Largest LED Screen in the World Moss And FogJuly 6, 2023 View Post Accessibility Culture Design Europe How To Sustainability Travel Sweden’s Skellefteå: 2023’s Most Accessible City in Europe Moss And FogJuly 5, 2023 View Post Automotive EV Future Travel Alef Aeronautics Gets Approval on Test Flights in the US Moss And FogJuly 4, 2023 View Post Artisan Food Photography Watching Popcorn Pop at a Stunning 100,000 Frames Per Second Moss And FogJuly 3, 2023 View Post Biggest Nature Oldest Planet Earth Trees Newly Discovered Cypress Tree in Nepal is Considered Second Tallest in the World Moss And FogJuly 3, 2023 View Post Architecture Design Travel America’s Most Hated Train Station Has a New Design Plan Moss And FogJuly 2, 2023 Give us your thoughts Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.