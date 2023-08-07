New Skyscraper References Mountainside Waterfalls

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, this striking new 210-meter skyscraper has a distinctive curved-edge form, and features glazed “keyhole” shaped openings that give the tower dimensionality. The openings will be filled with planted interior terraces, bringing light but also greenery into the glass tower.

Named Daxia Tower, the skyscraper is being built in China’s Xi’an business district, and should add characteristic design distinction to the region. Using a special thermal glazing on the glass will reduce the need for heating and cooling, while solar pv panels will generate clean energy. In addition, a rainwater capturing system and recycled greywater scheme will make the building LEED Gold in status.

Via Dezeen:

“Daxia Tower’s gently curving silhouette is accentuated by layers of patterned glazing and dramatic atriums that bring natural light deep into its floorplates,” said Zaha Hadid Architects. “Creating a cascade of planted interior terraces that echo mountainside waterfalls, each atrium gives panoramic views over the historic city to the north and east, or the growing high-tech zone to the south and west.”

