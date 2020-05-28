More of Beautiful News Daily’s Uplifting Headlines

We’ve posted about Beautiful News Daily before, and the way they create stylish, compelling infographic headlines that share positive stories. In an era where we can use as much good news as possible, here is a new collection of recent stories from Beautiful News Daily. Many of them are coronavirus related, and some have to do with overall world health and the environment.

And while yes, there are a lot of major challenges in the world right now, it’s always good to realize there are positive stories happening all the time.