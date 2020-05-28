‘Mechanical Ballet’ Performed by Stage Lights

We’ve always found the automated stage lights at concerts to be entrancing, the way they pivot and shine with such authority. We hadn’t thought of them as performers themselves, however.

Artist group Quiet Ensemble have employed these lights to create a sort of choreographed performance, entitled Mechanical Ballet. Paired with dramatic music and a dark backdrop, we see the robotic lights move in coordination, creating an experience all its own. Founders Bernardo Vercelli and Fabio Di Salvo have shown the potential of utilizing lighting tools like these in new and creative ways, leading to a future full of new possibilities. Really fascinating work.

Shared via user submissions.

“Mechanical Ballet” is a robotic installation that emphasizes the hidden soul in apparently inanimate objects. A symphonic concert and mechanical ballet of motorized lights. In a dynamic and rhythmic crescendo engaging, hidden lines of light and sound are revealed, stripped of their protective covers the motorized lights are amplified by the use of high precision microphones, which will make the “voice” of the objects audible. Synchronized in single movements or in choir, the robotic choir will give to the public a real mechanical orchestra. Symphony of detail, revelation of the microscopic, rhythmic management of the chaos, for a complex staging that takes a life of its own when human support is no longer necessary.