Nathan Wirth Lets Us Stand With Giants

The Redwoods of Northern California are magic. Pure and simple, they’re one of the most awe inspiring places on the planet. The tallest trees on Earth, some of them over 2,000 years old.

Nathan Wirth knows this, and beautifully captures these giants in the fog, with a series called Among Giants. The peaceful light and massive, quiet presence of these trees must be experienced in person to fully understand. However, Wirth faithfully documents these beautiful Redwoods in his photos, and makes us eager to travel back to this part of the world.

These photos are taken in the Lady Bird Johnson Grove of Redwoods National Park.