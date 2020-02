We have always had a soft spot for mid-century modern design, but it’s impossible to get back to that true authenticity except through photos.

We’ve gathered some great interiors of homes in the late 1950s and 1960s, with spaces and colors and decor that really symbolize the era. There’s something beautifully nostalgic about the yellow tinge to these vintage photos, and the mood evoke. Check our much more of this era on our Pinterest page.