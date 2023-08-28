Naturecruiser Is a Luxurious and Modern House Boat

The Naturecruiser is an elegant riverboat, meant for very slow but deliberate travel on rivers and lakes. It also can be docked to make a very lovely permanent dwelling as well.

Using a hybrid-electric drive, solar panels, and a smart, water-purification system, it also does its part to be as nice to the natural surroundings as possible.

Created by German firm Wohnschiff Manufaktur, the elegantly shaped home is 15-meters long, and can comfortably accommodate 2-4 people. The clean and modern interior features a ton of large glass expanses, perfect for taking in nature around you.

The company’s catalog features two additional models, including the much larger and more luxurious Watervilla. Whichever one you choose, expect to pay prices that rival the home’s on-land cousins, starting at $600,000. Via Uncrate: