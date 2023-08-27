Recycled Fishing Nets Turned into 3D Printed, Coastal Breeze Philips Lamps

We’ve seen the use of recycled fishing nets before, but not in this unique, beautiful form factor. In a collaboration with Philips lighting, designer Aleksandra Gaca has a series of pendant lamps made from 100% 3D printed, recycled fishing nets.

With a range of unique patterns and textures, the lamps have a great tactile quality , both in their pattern, but also in the minor imperfections that the 3D printing gives the material.

With a pleasing sea green/blue color, the lamps have a physical and metaphorical tie to the ocean from where they once lived.

See the whole Coastal Breeze collection for sale here.







“Philips sourced the discarded fishing nets in collaboration with Fishy Filaments in Cornwall, United Kingdom to help reuse a portion of the 200,000 tons of new fishing net manufactured annually. The technology giant then needed to develop a new process to handle the material, first sorting, cleaning, then melting the nets to eventually be reformed into a 100% recycled filament that could be used to translate Gaca’s soft textile geometric patterns into solid lighting objects.”





“Manufactured completely with recycled synthetic polymeric fibers, all four pendant designs are composed of innumerable layers printed to evoke the textures of sand dunes, rippling water, and fish scales, each exhibiting the same characteristic blue green color of the fishing nets from which they were born from. A pleasing benefit of reusing the recycled synthetic polymers is the subtle gradient from green to yellow that only becomes visible when illuminated.”

-DesignMilk







