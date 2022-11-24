New Holiday Collection + 20% Off the Moss and Fog Shop

November 24, 2022 0 Comments

With the holidays right around the corner, we wanted to get our Shop in order for the season.

But instead of just a small edit, we decided to do a deep refresh. We rebuilt our shop from the ground up, improving our design and layout, but also adding dozens of new products to the shelves.

We also have a brand new Holiday collection, featuring adorable decor, festive gifts and place-setting design goods.

For the next few days, we’re also offering the very best sale we’ve had all year long. Use code MF20 to take a full 20% off your entire order!

Here are just a few of the unique, hard-to-find, and design-forward items in our shop. Take a look at the whole collection, and remember to take advantage of the best deal we’ve offered all year.

It only lasts a few days, so make sure to act soon, and use our MF20 code at checkout for 20% off your full order.

Post-modern vases
Modern Pendant lamps
Ripple Whiskey Glasses
Gold Decorative Deer
Festive Ribbed candles
Classic cocktail shaker
Designer Glass paperweight
Japanese Stoneware teacup
Wireless charging lamp

 

