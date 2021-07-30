Paolo Pettigiani Shows Us the Wonders of Dunaliella salina

Photographer Paolo Pettigiani gives us a vibrant look at Dunaliella salina, in Camargue, France. This special type of algae can survive very salty environments, making it ideal for evaporation ponds like these in France.

Pettigiani always has a great eye for capturing surreal-like scenery, and it’s on display in this latest series, utilizing drone photography to get clever perspectives of these otherworldly pools. We especially love the overhead angle of the car navigating its way down the narrow gravel road, seas of pink on one side, green on the other.

Photographs used with artist’s permission, via submissions.