We’ve been on a visual journey with Paolo Pettigiani for the last several years, exploring his unique vision through the use of infrared photography.

His latest series explores the road to Patapampa, Peru, but also features a veritable crowd of fluffy llamas.

These charming creatures look delightfully cute, even under the strange light and color that infrared show us. Definitely make sure to check out some of his earlier series on his Behance page.