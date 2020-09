Polly Pocket is a funny little toy from the 80s that put an entire miniature place scene in the palm of your hand.

You’d open up the plastic clamshell to find miniature characters and scenes that seemed like a tiny getaway.

The toy has been reimagined using six popular culture scenes that are way outside the scope and kid-friendly nature of the toy. ¬†From climactic scenes from Stranger Things, The Shining, and Lord of the Rings, it’s a clever and hilarious reboot of an otherwise childish toy.

