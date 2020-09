These special edition LEGO X Adidas sneakers are sure to excite the LEGO fan in your life.

This limited release comes in the primary color way of the original LEGO bricks, and has a number of built inn pegs for you to snap on bricks to add a little goofy to your step.

Even better, the ZX 8000 shoes come in a custom LEGO brick box, making this a one-of-a-kind purchase. Available for $130, the shoes will be available starting September 25.