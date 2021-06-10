Portal, a Virtual Bridge Between Cities

Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys has created Portal, a virtual bridge that connects people between European cities.

Simple in nature but elegant in its execution, the large, round stone portal uses advanced display technology and cameras to create a seamless link between various locales. The end result feels like something out of science fiction, and may foretell communication advancements in the future. Eschewing the current clunkiness of plastic screens and clumsy interfaces, the Portal is clean, circular, with an air of magic about it.

In a very glossy video, we see the Portal describes as “a bridge to the United Planet”, which feels a bit grandiose, but we appreciate the enthusiasm and elegance of the installation, which currently connects Vilnius in Lithuania to Lublin, Poland. Additional city links are coming soon.