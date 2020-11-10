Powell’s Books is an institution in Portland, Oregon. Hailed as the largest independent bookstore in the world, the building takes up a city block, and holds millions of books, and in a good year, has hundreds of thousands of visitors.

2020 hasn’t been a good year for retail stores, as we all know, and Powell’s is among them. They’ve made loud pleas to the public that they aren’t immune to shuttering, despite being a cultural icon. The community has supported them with online orders, but we imagine they’re still facing record losses.

Thankfully, they’ve bottled their essence, and are selling it as a fragrance. Wait, what?

You heard it right. Eau de Bookstore is a bottled fragrance that is meant to embody the smell of a great book. It’s a fun and whimsical take on an experience that its rare these days. Available for preorder for $24.

From Powell’s website:

Notes:

• Wood

• Violet

• Biblichor

Description:

Like the crimson rhododendrons in Rebecca, the heady fragrance of old paper creates an atmosphere ripe with mood and possibility. Invoking a labyrinth of books; secret libraries; ancient scrolls; and cognac swilled by philosopher-kings, Powell’s by Powell’s delivers the wearer to a place of wonder, discovery, and magic heretofore only known in literature.

How to wear:

This scent contains the lives of countless heroes and heroines. Apply to the pulse points when seeking sensory succor or a brush with immortality.