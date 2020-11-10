The Plastic Bag Store Shows us the Absurdity of the Plastic Era

Started as a tongue-in-cheek pop-up store in New York City, The Plastic Bag Store gives us a sad and satirical look at our world, which is steeped, surrounded, and filled with plastic.

The items in the store look pedestrian and normal until you look closer, and realize they’re all facsimiles of the real items, labels altered and skewed.

It’s sobering reminder of just how much we rely on plastic, and how much of it we still waste and pollute, despite years and years of knowing better. The installation is the work of Robin Frohardt.

Via The Dieline: