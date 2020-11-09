Frank Lloyd Wright’s Armstrong Dune House For Sale in Indiana

Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses rarely go up for sale. And when they do, they’re often in the multi-million dollar range. Highly sought after by architecture lovers, his homes have a style that is immediately recognizable and remarkable.

We’ve been fans of his Prairie and Usonian Style architecture for as long as we’ve been familiar with it.

This particular home, the Armstrong Dune House, has a beautiful flow, and embodies some of his best design thinking. Set in a desirable area on the very southern tip of Lake Michigan, it’s for sale for $1,195,000, which is quite a steal, considering its lineage and location on the lake. See details below.

Our only ask: If you buy this home, invite us over for a drink! 😉 Via Uncrate: