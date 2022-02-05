Pristine Banff Beauty

Banff is a gorgeous part of Alberta, Canada, nestled in the mountains and glacial lakes that makeup Banff National Park, and are world famous for their natural splendor. Visiting the area is like living in your own personal postcard.

Vancouver-based photographer Kai Yan knows just how picturesque these vistas are, having photographed the, for all four seasons.

Below are some of his beautiful captures of the area, making us more eager than ever to get back into nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.

Photos used with artist permission.