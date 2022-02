SLip is a self described “old French Geek” who discovered collage work and perfected it, creating dynamic pop art that is dynamic and captivating.

We see vintage imagery combined with pastel backgrounds and pop-art references that feel colorful and alive. World War II planes fly overhead, as historical, fashion, and sport icons fill the scenes.

See more of SLip’s work on their website and Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.