Rainbow Week – Orange

March 31, 2020 0 Comments

In our continuation of rainbow week on Moss and Fog, we focus on Orange.

Orange is the colour between yellow and red on the spectrum of visible light. Human eyes perceive orange when observing light with a dominant wavelength between roughly 585 and 620 nanometres. In painting and traditional colour theory, it is a secondary colour of pigments, created by mixing yellow and red.

Orange is a lovely color, associated with amusement, extroverts, warmth, aroma, and, of course, the season of autumn. Orange is also important to Christians, Buddhists, and Hindus.

Egyptian and Nubian art often used orange colors to paint humans.

We’ve curated a collection of lovely orange imagery, take a look and peek at our accompanying Pinterest board.

 

