Drone Footage Captures Families Surviving Their Quarantines

Photographer Adas Vasiliauskas shows us life under quarantine in his native Lithuania. Using a drone, (and permission from friends and strangers), he passes by their windows to see how they’re living under a strict quarantine order.

We see families at play, couples smiling out windows, and generally an upbeat attitude during this strange and scary time. And although life is getting especially tricky trying to continue working (or handling a new jobless status) at home, it’s good to see people trying to make the most of a bad situation.

