Rainbow Week – Yellow

Ahh yes, yellow. The third stop on our R.O.Y.G.B.I.V tour is the color yellow.

Yellow is the color between orange and green on the spectrum of visible light. It is evoked by light with a dominant wavelength of roughly 570–590 nm. It is a primary color in subtractive color systems, used in painting or color printing.

Yellow has been used in human artwork for tens of thousands of years, thanks to the prevalence of yellow ochre. In more recent popular culture, yellow is associated with humor, gentleness, jealousy and also amusement. We love the brightness and energy of yellow, and we’ve curated a collection of imagery below that we think represents the color well. See more on our Pinterest page.