Renault’s Morphoz Concept Car Stretches to Accommodate More

The prestigious Geneva Auto Show was cancelled this week due to the spreading Coronavirus, which forced automakers to unveil their latest creations and concepts online, instead.

It’s a big change for the auto companies, who love to show off their most future-focused designs in person, but for those of us who don’t attend the glitzy shows, it’s not too much of a change.

One of the most head-turning concepts we’ve seen so far is the Renault Morphoz, which can physically change it’s size and shape to accommodate different types of travel. True to the name, the car morphs shape from a smaller, shorter city vehicle, to a longer, more spacious one for bigger trips. Interestingly, the electric range of the vehicle also changes, depending on its form factor.

Packed with other futuristic features like an A.I. that you can recognize you, and a battery that can double as a home power supply, it’s the type of concept car that feels a few years off, without being too distant. Read more on the Morphoz features and design on Dezeen.