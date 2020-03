Mirrored Movements Contort the Human Body With just the use of a mirror and a flexible model, the human body is contorted into new and unrecognizable forms. The post Mirrored Movements Contort the Human Body appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Renault's Morphoz Concept Car Stretches to Accommodate More The Renault Morphoz is a new concept car which can physically change it's size and shape to accommodate different types of travel.

Our Surreal Planet The perspective of these surrealist earth collages makes our head spin, but in a pleasant way.

Self-Sustaining Cape Cod House Is Buried in the Dunes This ambitious home concept is buried within the sand dunes of Cape Cod, and plans to be completely off-the-grid using solar and wind power.