Looking Back at Dyson’s Electric Car That Never Was

Dyson is known for their expensive, well-built vacuums and fans, featuring sleek design and unique colors. The founder, Sir James Dyson, had been working on an electric car as well, with an industry-first solid-state battery, capable of delivering over 600 miles of range on a charge.

Indeed, the project got so far that the team had hundreds of employees, and Dyson invested $500 million of his own money into the car.

In 2020, the project was cancelled, due to cost, and the fact that each model would have needed to cost $182,000 just to break even.

James Dyson shows us some of the features of the shelved project in the short video below:

Dyson released a few images of the vehicle, one of the SUV-like exterior, and one of the unique purple interior, with ergonomic seating, and a clean, streamlined dashboard.

For the driver, the car was said to incorporate a heads-up display that “floats in front of your face like a hologram.”

It’s a shame this vehicle didn’t make it to production, both to give drivers more choice when it comes to electric vehicles, and to start lowering the cost of solid-state batteries.

It’s also refreshing for the CEO to speak openly about such a big failure, and show us what could have been. See more about the project on Dyson’s website.