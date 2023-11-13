Featured Categories
Retro Sci-Fi Robot Sculptures by Tal Avitzur

There’s something charming about mixed-media and found object sculptures, in the way that they combine to create a whole new personality. That’s definitely the case for these robots by Tal Avitzur, a California-based artist who makes a range of creatures that look like they might walk out of a 1960s sci-fi film.

Check out a few of the funky characters below, embodying a wide range of styles and personality.

See more of his work on his website, and Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission. 

“Back in 1983, while in college at UC Santa Barbara, I lived on a two-acre ranch owned by an artist.  The house had many studios, and a constant stream of artists coming and going.  

Though I was studying math, my art education began there.  After purchasing a small fixer-upper in the 1990s, I began frequenting the local scrap and salvage yards for materials to use in house projects.  Though I do not like clutter, I found many cool items at the yards and I began collecting.  

Knowing I had to do something with the objects piling up in my shed, I began using them to make art to decorate the house.  Inspiration came from the comics and science fiction books and movies of my youth.  

A piece begins with a shape that may remind me of a robot head, a rocketship, the body part of a creature or simply a beautiful base for a lamp.  Assembling the rest of the components is almost like putting together a puzzle, trying out different pieces until I get something I consider a nice combination of parts.”

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

