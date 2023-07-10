Stunning Sculptures Made From Fabric

Benjamin Shine is a British artist with a unique talent for turning tulle fabric into stunningly lifelike portrait sculptures.
If we didn’t have photos of him creating the faces, we’d be hard pressed to believe they’re made entirely out of fabric.
We love the way the sculptures are molded and formed to float in air. Via Inspiration Grid:
“By manipulating single lengths of tulle into facial forms, Shine literally and metaphorically represents ‘mindfulness, meditation, and the notion of finding clarity out of chaos.’ Each piece is made by bunching and layering the fine-netted material to achieve different levels of opacity and tone.”