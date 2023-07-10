Melting Masterpieces for Our Record Hot Times

Artist Alper Dostal revisits many of the famous works of art from around the world, and imagines them if they were to meet a hot and drippy fate. ‘Art +Summer – Air Conditioner’ is the tagline of this series, and it shows Guernica, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and many other masterpieces that are literally melting out of their frames onto the museum floor.

The series was made a few years back, yet in the grips of the hottest months the planet has ever seen, it seemed appropriate to revisit the artwork.

While somewhat unrealistic in execution, it’s a trip to see some of these masterpieces brought to horrifying life with the addition of heat and melt. Via DesignBoom:

Artwork via © Copyright Alper Dostal