Low Rider Car Taken to the Extreme

We can’t imagine a low-rider any lower than this absurd car mod by Italian goofballs Carmagheddon, who modify cars for a living. Taking an old Fiat Panda and slicing the top off, they create a drivable, surreal ‘car’ that appears to be half submerged in the road below.

The unfortunate driver has to crouch or even lay inside, making the entire conception and design ridiculous. But then again, a little ridiculous is good for us, yeah?

Take a look at the vehicle cruising around a parking lot, to the amusement of the designers and onlookers alike. Via MyModernMet: