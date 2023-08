In a very stylish and artful nod to technology of the past, Miki Nemcek explores the simplicity and beauty of audio equipment from brands like Braun and others. It’s a short and surrealist voyage, with the physical devices morphing and shifting in beat with the music.

Entitled Good(bye) Design, Nemcek’s love note to these past brands also points to the end of an era, with some nostalgia over the simplicity of the past, and the digitization of everything.

Goodbye Design from Miki Nemcek on Vimeo.

