Surprising Surrealism by Erik Johansson

We like surrealism at Moss and Fog. A lot. We dedicate a number of posts to it, and our Instagram features work from many artists doing surrealism. There’s something very escapist feeling about the genre, an easy way to feel transported to a type of dreamland. When we came across the image called “Full Moon Service” a few years back, we were impressed.

But when we stumbled onto Erik Johansson’s full portfolio, we were blown away. His huge catalog of imagery is impressive on it’s own. But the time spent on post-production for each image in his collection is truly impressive.

His imagery focuses on natural-settings, with people exploring surrealist surroundings, or happening upon strange and supernatural events. In one, a canoe rider comes to the edge of a lake that breaks apart into large shards of glass. He stares in amazement. In another, a figure awakes in bed to find that his sheets are actually ski slopes, and miniature people are skiing under the moonlight.

The work is carefully crafted, and you can visit his “behind the scenes” to get a glimpse of how involved these photo shoots are.  Really beautiful and inspiring work.

All images © Copyright Erik Johansson.

SECOND ATTIC, 2021

 

surrealism by Erik Johansson
ENDLESS REFLECTIONS, 2015
surrealism by Erik Johansson
DREAMWALKING, 2014
surrealism by Erik Johansson
EXPECTING WINTER, 2013
surrealism by Erik Johansson
SNOW COVER, 2012
surrealism by Erik Johansson
SOUNDSCAPES, 2015
surrealism by Erik Johansson
CUTTING DAWN, 2016
surrealism by Erik Johansson
LOST IN THE RAIN, 2016
surrealism by Erik Johansson
IMMINENT, 2016
surrealism by Erik Johansson
CUMULUS & THUNDER, 2017
surrealism by Erik Johansson
FULL MOON SERVICE, 2017
surrealism by Erik Johansson
SELF-SUPPORTING, 2017
