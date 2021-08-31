Mind Bending Fractals With Infinitely Complex Shapes

Fractals exist everywhere in nature, creating infinite, mind-bending patterns that are even stranger than a casual glance may show. Indeed, even their definition causes disagreements between scientists and researchers.

We love that these complex shapes can be found in nature, foods (romanesco, anyone?) and also deep within the brain, when on a psychedelic experience.

Regardless of how you define it, the scientific and visual nature of fractals make them fascinating to explore. And isn’t expanding the mind a good thing?