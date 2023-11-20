The World’s Largest Single Site Solar Farm Just Came Online

With an astonishing 4 million bi-facial solar panels, the Al Dhafra Solar Farm located 22 miles outside of Abu Dhabi is now the largest single-site solar installation on the planet.

Generating over 2 GW of clean electricity from the sun, the massive solar installation should be able to power nearly 200,000 households while displacing 2.4 million tons of carbon emissions annually. The project created over 4500 jobs during its peak installation and build time.

The solar farm comes online just before the commencement of COP 28, the United Nations climate change conference, which also takes place in the United Arab Emirates.

And while some have grumbled that an oil-rich nation like the UAE is still heavily tied to fossil fuels, it’s impressive to see investment on renewables on the scale of Al Dhafra.

To date, solar PV makes up around 4.5% of global energy generation and growing, though we will need a lot more in the coming years if we’re to stave off the most dramatic climate change catastrophes.

