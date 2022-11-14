How To Fit Solar Panels Into Your Home Design

If you are designing a new home and want to incorporate solar panels into the design, here are some top tips. For starters, you will want your solar panels to have the best chance of functioning correctly, so you should consider bird-proofing them. What’s more, you should consider which kind of roof is best for catching the light, avoiding pooling water, and fitting the most solar panels. You should also think about the roof material and the overall aesthetic of the home you are designing. By the end of this guide, you should have a pretty good idea of how to add solar panels to your home and how to keep them protected.

Pigeon-Proofing Solar Panels

When it comes to installing solar panels on your roof, it is not enough simply to put them up there and walk away, job done. You must also consider how best to keep them safe and functioning at an optimal level, free of obstacles and pests.

You can keep nuisance pigeons off your solar panels by installing a high-quality mesh that will not damage the panels or affect their warranty. This mesh should ensure that birds do not come back. Some suppliers will even provide a 10-year guarantee that birds will not return. These suppliers are the ones to choose, as they are evidently very confident that their services and products work well.

Companies that provide this service will also perform a lawful removal of birds from your roof and give you advice on bird exclusion. The installation team will be experts in working safely at a great height and fully-accredited pest control workers.

Type of Roof

There are several kinds of roofs that can work well for solar panel installation. For instance, a gable roof, which has rectangular sides that meet to create a ridge, is optimal for solar panels. This type of roof has two large surfaces perfect for solar panel installation.

Moreover, hip roofs, which have four sides that meet at a point, offer optimal sun exposure if you cover every side with solar panels. What’s more, the structure is excellent for drainage, so your panels won’t be affected by pooling water.

Flat roofs are also excellent for solar panel installation, however, they can be prone to leaks. Moreover, this kind of roof is not traditional for a residential building. Commercial buildings tend to have this kind of roof.

When designing a new home, consider these factors when choosing your roof. If you are adding solar panels to an existing home with a roof already in place, think about which sides get the most light and how to make the most of this when installing panels.

Roof Material

The most common material for shingles on a residential roof is asphalt. Solar panel installers will drill bolts through the asphalt to secure the panels. If shingle edges curl at this point, it is best to replace them before you continue. If your roof is tile, you will need an expert to remove the tile before drilling to secure the panels.

Roof tile is not flexible or soft like shingles, so the installation is harder. However, on the other hand, this material poses a safety advantage to your solar panel system. Tiles are fire-proof, so they can protect your panels in the event of a fire.

Metal roofs are the most compatible with solar panel systems, and they keep houses cool, as they reflect light. So, when you are choosing the roof material for your home, you should consider these factors, but also the overall aesthetic of your home.

As this is the place you will spend a lot of your time and it is a reflection of your taste and style, the aesthetic of your home is important. You will want to pick a roof style and material that brings you joy.

Lastly, if your roof is 20 years old, or older, it might need to be replaced before you add solar panels. This could save you a lot of money on repairs and replacements after the solar panels are installed when the roof becomes damaged.

This has been a brief guide to fitting solar panels into your home design. There are several important factors to consider when you are installing solar panels. First, you want them to work as efficiently as possible, and this means incorporating bird-proofing mesh into the design to avoid pests becoming an obstacle. Moreover, you should consider which kind of roof is best for solar panels. Some roof designs are better for sunlight exposure and drainage. Roof material is also an important consideration