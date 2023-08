In Belgium’s De Wijers Lake District , a unique cycle-path cuts directly through a lake, creating an experience that looks almost surreal.When the lake is glassy, it’s a very striking appearance, almost like the world’s largest infinity pool. And for the cyclists, it’s a magical experience, being able to ride at water level, seeing wildlife and nature at such a perspective.A fascinating design and engineering project that feels magical.The project attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. Via DesignBoom:

Images © Copyright Luc Dalemans.