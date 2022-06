We love the low-fi aesthetic of these collages by Berlin-based artist Isabel Reitemeyer.

Cleverly cut and placed, we see impossible creatures, humorous dogs, and other unique creations. In this age of sleek digital tools, it’s refreshing to see a simple, blunt take on this art form. We imagine it’s a fun process to think up a bird-bunny, or horse-riding mouse.

See many more of Reitemeyer’s clever collages on her website and on Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.